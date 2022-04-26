CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. CarMax has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.