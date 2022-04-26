CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarParts.com stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 201,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 188,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,435,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 117,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

