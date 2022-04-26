Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 133,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

