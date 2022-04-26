Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

