Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

