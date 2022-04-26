Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Shares of CARR opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.
Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
