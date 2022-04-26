Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $88.77. 2,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

