Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $95.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.13.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.