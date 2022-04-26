Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CWST traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.58. 246,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

