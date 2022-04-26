Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,626. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,408,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.