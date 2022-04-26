Catalent (CTLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLT opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. Catalent has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

