Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

