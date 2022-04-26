CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target Lowered to 156.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $100.55.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

