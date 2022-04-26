Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given a $12.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned a $12.50 price target by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 10,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,220. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 386.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,527,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.