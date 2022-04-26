Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 17,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Celularity has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

