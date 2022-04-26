Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.90 billion-$141.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.03 billion.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Centene by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

