Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Centene updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,535. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Centene by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

