Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.9-141.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

