CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.360-$1.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.36-$1.38 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

