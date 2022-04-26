Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,370,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

