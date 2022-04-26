Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

