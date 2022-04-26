Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.386-$6.386 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Shares of CJPRY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 176,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

