Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

