Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will post $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $20.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $84.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.70 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $242.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.