Centrica (LON:CNA) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.15).

Get Centrica alerts:

LON:CNA opened at GBX 78.91 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.63. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($104,406.93). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,381.83). Insiders acquired 2,845 shares of company stock valued at $231,767 in the last ninety days.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.