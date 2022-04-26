Centrica (LON:CNA) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.15).
LON:CNA opened at GBX 78.91 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.63. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
