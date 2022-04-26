Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 2,449 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,434.64).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,381.83).
Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78.98 ($1.01). 3,540,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,747,422. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.63.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
