Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 2,449 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,434.64).

On Friday, March 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,381.83).

Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78.98 ($1.01). 3,540,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,747,422. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.15).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

