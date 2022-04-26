Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 268.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £131.04 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Chaarat Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 249,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £44,841.42 ($57,151.95). Insiders purchased a total of 472,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,718,900 in the last ninety days.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.