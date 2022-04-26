Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 73,356 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,914,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,570.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

PARR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 429,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,225. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $869.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.54.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

