Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

