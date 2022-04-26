Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.67. 131,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

