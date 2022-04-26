Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 21,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,171. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.19 million, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,688,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.