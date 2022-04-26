Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TORO stock remained flat at $GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 518,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,029. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.