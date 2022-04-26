Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TORO stock remained flat at $GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 518,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,029. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.55.
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
