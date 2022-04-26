Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

LNG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. 2,528,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

