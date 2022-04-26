Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.050-$6.250 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

