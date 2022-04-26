Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.