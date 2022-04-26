Christopher Mackay Acquires 201,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,585.00 ($373,802.16).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$692,628.91 ($498,294.18).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay acquired 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$575,050.00 ($413,705.04).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay acquired 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,345.00 ($121,111.51).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,638.80 ($493,984.75).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay acquired 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,071.54 ($535,303.27).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay acquired 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,974.40 ($458,254.96).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay acquired 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.67 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,480.00 ($276,604.32).

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Mackay acquired 215,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.84 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,020.00 ($440,302.16).

On Friday, February 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 90,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,500.00 ($184,532.37).

On Friday, February 4th, Christopher Mackay purchased 189,263 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.91 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,755.33 ($396,226.86).

The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

