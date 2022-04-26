CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.50.

CI Financial stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.38 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.32.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

