CIBC Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.75.

TSE IAG traded down C$2.76 on Tuesday, hitting C$68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,477. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$63.97 and a 52-week high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

