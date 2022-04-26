Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.64. 1,789,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

