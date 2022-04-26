Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
