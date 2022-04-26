Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

