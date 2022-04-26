Citigroup Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $145.56 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

