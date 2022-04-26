Citigroup Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $19,702,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

