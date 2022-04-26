Citigroup Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $120.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of VLO opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

