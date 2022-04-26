Citigroup Raises Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €4.40

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

