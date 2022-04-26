Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.