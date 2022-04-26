Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $16.49.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
