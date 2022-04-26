Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Terry L. Lehman Buys 650 Shares

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 650 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CZNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $383.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

