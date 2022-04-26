Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CTXS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.25. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $142.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $50,450,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

