City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

CHCO opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 38.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of City by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

