Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to post $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $4.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $83.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

