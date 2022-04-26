Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 836,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,328,855. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $5,385,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

