CMS Energy (CMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.85-2.89 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CMS Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.